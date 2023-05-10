Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.