Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 35,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 33,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

