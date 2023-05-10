Community West Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

CWBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

