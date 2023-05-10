Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.70. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 930,444 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

