Comparing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) & Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A 48.49% 8.83% Dawson Geophysical -54.56% -47.52% -37.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $740.14 million 0.89 $173.15 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $37.48 million 1.25 -$20.45 million ($0.86) -2.17

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co. engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

