Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 578,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,719. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,009,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

