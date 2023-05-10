Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 704,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. CL King reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

