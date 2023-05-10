ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

