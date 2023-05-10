Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $37.97. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 4,839 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $732.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

