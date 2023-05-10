Contrasting Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -203.34% -20.00% -12.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jushi and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Jushi currently has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 367.72%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,806.02%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Jushi.

This table compares Jushi and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.38 -$202.32 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.19 -$145.29 million ($19.10) -0.04

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jushi beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

