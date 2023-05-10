Contrasting Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE N/A -120.74% -83.64% Organovo N/A -44.55% -40.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PolarityTE and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $810,000.00 3.66 -$7.83 million ($5.96) -0.07 Organovo $1.71 million 9.69 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.39

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Organovo. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PolarityTE and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolarityTE presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.97%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Organovo.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

