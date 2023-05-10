Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE CRBG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 907,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,144. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
