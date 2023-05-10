Cosmos Price Down 2.2% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00039279 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $167.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

