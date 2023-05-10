Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 1,834,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,027. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

