Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Coupang Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,795,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.