Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, an increase of 309.8% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 171,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.