Creditcoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $71.84 million and $22.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

