Critical Survey: Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) versus J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gyrodyne and J.W. Mays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne $4.86 million 2.62 N/A N/A N/A J.W. Mays $21.40 million 4.18 -$710,000.00 ($0.01) -4,420.58

Gyrodyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.W. Mays.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gyrodyne and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A J.W. Mays -0.09% 0.31% 0.18%

Summary

J.W. Mays beats Gyrodyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

