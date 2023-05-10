CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.