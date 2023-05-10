Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 123,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,841. The company has a market cap of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

