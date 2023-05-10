Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cutera has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cutera by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 252,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cutera by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

