Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.
Cutera Stock Performance
CUTR stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cutera has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $56.32.
Institutional Trading of Cutera
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cutera by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 252,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cutera by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
