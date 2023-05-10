CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

