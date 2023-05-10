Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $10.85. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 705,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 22.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Insider Activity

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,710. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 213,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

