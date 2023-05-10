DA Davidson Comments on Confluent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Confluent in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218,841 shares of company stock worth $29,489,188. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

