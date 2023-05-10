Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 584.9% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,619. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

