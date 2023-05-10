Daniel Gus Purchases 2,000 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ennis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EBF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 48,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,883. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $510.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

