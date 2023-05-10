Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.55.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.45. The company had a trading volume of 513,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

