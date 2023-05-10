Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 1,138,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

