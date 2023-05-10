Dero Trading Down 12.9% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00023048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $86.01 million and $256,614.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,585.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00291651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00559264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00415626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,529,323 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.