Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 1%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.22). Approximately 14,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market cap of £81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,700.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.47.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

