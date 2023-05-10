Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

