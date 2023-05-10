DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.44

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 169845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

