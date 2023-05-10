Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Digital Realty Trust worth $81,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,617,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

