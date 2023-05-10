DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

