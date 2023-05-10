Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.53

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 28323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $640.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 726,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 585,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.