Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 111,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,184. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

