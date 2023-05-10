Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 437,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 199,493 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.50.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $771,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

