Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,577 shares of company stock worth $5,691,072. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

