DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Releases Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.4 %

DISH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 908,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DISH Network by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.