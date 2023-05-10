Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.38 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.38 billion and $237.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00290300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,287,456,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

