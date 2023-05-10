Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 15,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 537,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,270. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

