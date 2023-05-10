Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $91,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.