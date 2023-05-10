Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

