Donald Okeby Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Donald Okeby purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$550,000.00 ($374,149.66).
Peel Mining Price Performance
About Peel Mining
Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.
