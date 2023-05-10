Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $95,286,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 717,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

