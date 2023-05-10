Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 649,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,747,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. 2,937,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,343. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

