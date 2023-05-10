Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $134,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 4,194,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,142,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

