Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.07. 69,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,979. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

