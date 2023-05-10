Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.43. 4,418,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,131. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

