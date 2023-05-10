Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,599 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $413.82. 1,215,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

